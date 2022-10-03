ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.31.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

