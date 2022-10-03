Round Table Services LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

