Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 484 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 438,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.