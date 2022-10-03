SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 480 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $505.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.57.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

