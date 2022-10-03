Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

