Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 7,867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 67,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 459,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

