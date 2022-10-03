Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 130,107 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

