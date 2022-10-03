Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 34,315 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

