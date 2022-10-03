TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Shares of 64,600 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,000. NVIDIA accounts for 4.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

