The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Holdings Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bancorp by 141.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

