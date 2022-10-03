The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.2% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.33 and a 200-day moving average of $297.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.