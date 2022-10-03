The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $275.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

