The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 35.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $275.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.33 and a 200 day moving average of $297.51. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

