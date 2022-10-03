The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

