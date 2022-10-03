The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.21 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

