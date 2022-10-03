The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $126.21 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

