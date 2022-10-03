The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 377,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.2 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

