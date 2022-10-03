The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

