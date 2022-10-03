Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

