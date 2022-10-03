Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

