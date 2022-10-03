Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

