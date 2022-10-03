Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

