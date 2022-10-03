Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 3,786 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.21 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

