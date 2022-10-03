Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 785,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $170,266,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average is $206.11. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

