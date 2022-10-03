Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 5,766 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

