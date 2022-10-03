Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $87.31 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

