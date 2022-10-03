Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 116 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

VRTX stock opened at $289.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

