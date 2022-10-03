Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $82,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 270.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.