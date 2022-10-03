Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $27,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 20.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Equifax Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $171.43 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $165.63 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

