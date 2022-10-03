Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $40,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

