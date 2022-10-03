Tufton Capital Management Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 518,570 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.