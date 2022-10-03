UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Tobam lifted its holdings in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

