UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 10,247 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1,074.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 409.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,769 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient
In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Perficient Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
