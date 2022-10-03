UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 10,247 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1,074.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 409.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,769 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Stock Down 1.0 %

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.