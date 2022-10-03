UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,210 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

