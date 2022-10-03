UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 219 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $79.41 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

