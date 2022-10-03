UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 499 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.81 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.95.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

