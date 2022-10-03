UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

