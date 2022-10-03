UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 200,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 289,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 363,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 186,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $20.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.