UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

