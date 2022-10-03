UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

