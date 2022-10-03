UMB Bank n.a. Buys 200 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

