UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,197 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

