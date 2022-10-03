UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $76.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

