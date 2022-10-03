UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

