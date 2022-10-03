UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $118,168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $2,007,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth $75,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.19 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

