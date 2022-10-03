UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $53.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42.

