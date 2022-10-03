UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $267.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

