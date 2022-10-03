UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in General Electric by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,383,000 after acquiring an additional 591,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

NYSE:GE opened at $61.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

