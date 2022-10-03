UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $149.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.17.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

