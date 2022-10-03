UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

